Report electricity infrastructure theft and vandalism to the City

The City is urging members of the public to help bring an end to electricity infrastructure vandalism by reporting to the City and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

A recent incident of High Voltage (HV) cable vandalism in Cape Town’s Central Business District will cost the City an estimated R6 million to repair. The cables supply electricity to areas in the CBD and vicinity. Although the electricity supply to the areas was not affected, the impact could have been devastating if back-up supply was not available. These acts do not happen without anyone seeing them and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.

The City offers a reward of R5 000 to anyone who provides information that leads to arrest, confiscation of stolen or illegal goods or the handing-in of illegal or stolen goods.

“This is the most recent incident of vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure in a matter of months across the metro. Criminals managed to gain access to the tunnel by breaking security fencing and managed to steal and vandalize a number of lights, plugs and cables,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Councillor Beverley van Reenen.

“We are grateful that the electricity supply to the surrounding areas was unaffected and the necessary repairs to the damaged infrastructure are being arranged. However, given the extent of the damage, the availability of spares and the specific required equipment, the repairs will be completed in three to four months,” she added.

“The City will not allow the actions of opportunistic criminals to have a direct impact on service delivery to residents. We urge residents to assist us so that we stop this scourge. In recent months, the City has seen a slight decrease of incidents in some areas; however, reoccurring incidents continue to take place in hotspots. Between July and September 2022, the City recorded 122 incidents of electricity vandalism and illegal connections in the metro. The City has spent considerable resources in trying to keep the lights on and we will continue to conduct patrols in as many of the hotspot areas around the metropole as our resources allow,” concluded Councillor van Reenen.

The City has embarked on enhanced initiatives, including earmarking approximately R40 million to help curb and prevent vandalism of critical energy infrastructure in communities. This is part of the approved 2022/23 budget, which came into effect on 1 July 2022. In the 2021/22 financial year, more than R50 million has been spent on repairing and replacing damaged electricity infrastructure in areas across the metro.

Report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure:

SMS: 31220

Email: power@capetown.gov.za

Anonymous tip-offs welcomed:

Residents can give anonymous tip offs if they are aware of illegal activity that is taking place; that has happened or is still to happen. Please call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.

Source and photo: City of Cape Town