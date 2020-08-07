Report: Israel demolished 313 Palestine homes in West Bank, East Jerusalem in 2020

Share this article

















The Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission have confirmed that Israeli forces demolished 313 homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during the first half of this year.

The commission disclosed in a report that 64 per cent of the demolitions took place in East Jerusalem, Nablus and Hebron.

According to the report, the Israeli authorities have issued 129 eviction notices requiring 737 Palestinians to temporarily vacate their homes and lands under the pretext of declaring them closed military zones, nature reserves or for the use of military training purposes.

The commission has monitored 419 attacks by Jewish settlers during the first half of 2020, which resulted in physical injuries to 78 Palestinians and caused damages to 1,100 dunums of land, the burning and uprooting of more than 3,000 trees and material damages to 78 vehicles.

In its report, the commission pointed out that the Israeli Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Israel Land Authority have published 52 tenders during the first half of this year for the construction of thousands of housing units, as well as commercial, industrial and service buildings in the settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Middle East Monitor