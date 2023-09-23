Rescue efforts continue in hopes to find missing man caught in rip currents at Camps Bay

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

A 21-year-old man remains missing at Camps Bay Beach.

The missing male believed to have been caught in rip currents is said to be part of a church group from Mpumalanga who were visiting the beach during a weekend church event in Green Point.

The National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said Cape Town Helicopters dispatched four helicopters, at various stages during Friday afternoon, during routine flights, to assist, conducting five sweeping aerial sea searches.

“Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the missing man,” he added.

Another person, who attempted to rescue the 21-year-old was treated on the beach for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition where he is recovering.

Local authorities have since confirmed that they will continue the ongoing search for the missing man.