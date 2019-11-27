Rescue workers trying to locate missing teen in Cape Town

Share this article

















Rescue crews are still trying to locate the body of a missing 18-year-old man at Rocklands Beach in Cape Town.

The bodies of three other teenagers have already been recovered in a widespread search. The teenagers disappeared in the sea late on Sunday afternoon.

The search was temporarily called off on Tuesday afternoon due to high tide but resumed later. Crews on the scene say the water has again risen and they’ll wait for low tide later on Wednesday morning before commencing with diving efforts.

The family of the missing teenager is also on the scene.

WATCH RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

Share this article

















Comments

comments