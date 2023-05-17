Research needed to understand why 80% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning

All of the country’s 11 official languages were used in the assessment. Metcalfe says the child’s first three years of schooling are essential.

“Young children, who don’t learn to read in the first three years, and if that learning isn’t consolidated in the remaining years, really go through schooling crippled. Because reading is the foundation of learning all the way through. So, what are we doing wrong?

“The results that have been published so far for this year, show that we really are not doing well – and the greatest loss and the weakest performance is in those schools that serve the most disadvantaged learners,” Professor Metcalfe explains.

Source: SABC News