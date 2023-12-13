Residents are urged to be fire safe this festive season

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

In recent days fire related incidents have been reported to the City’s Fire and Rescue Services department, which is expected during the dry and windy conditions currently experienced in the Western Cape.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they have seen an influx of fire related reports since the start of December.

“Over one thousand vegetation fires have been reported this far, with the latest being the blaze that affected Signal Hill. During this time of the year, there is nothing sinister about fires that break out as this is expected due to the dry weather that we are experiencing,” he said.

Carelse further said that although the causes behind most fires are natural, residents should be vigilant especially during the festive season as people become careless during this time.

“We are urging residents to be vigilant at all times. Anything from dropping a live cigarette bud on the ground can ignite a flame. We are also encouraging people to be mindful of the loadshedding schedule as we have seen how this could also be a contributing factor to a blaze,” he added.

Carelse said it is vital to switch off all appliances before loadshedding as it is very easy to forget to switch off things like a stove or a light when loadshedding happens.

“Anything can start a blaze, an electrical trip, a stove going on after loadshedding, etc. It is very important to switch off all appliances ahead of time just to remain safe,” he stressed.

For those who do find themselves affected by a blaze, please call 021 480 7700 or 107 from a cellphone.