Residents attack AGU for arresting alleged drug dealer in Manenberg

Seventeen suspects have been arrested in Manenberg on public violence charges after unrest broke out when law enforcement agencies arrested a suspects for drugs.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says they were busy loading the suspect into a police vehicle when the community began pelting officials with stones.

She says members of the Anti Gang Unit, local law enforcement staff and traffic services were involved in the operation.

Potelwa says five traffic vehicles were damaged. She says the suspects, aged between 16 and 46 are expected to appear in court soon

Source: SABC


