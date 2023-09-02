Residents condemn high electricity tariffs in Swellendam

Share this article

Disgruntled residents of Swellendam in the Western Cape have made a list of demands related to high electricity tariffs and concerns about the municipality’s indigent grant.

A memorandum of demands, including that the municipality undertake an urgent review of its indigent policy, has been handed to Swellendam mayor Francois du Rand.

This follows violent protests in the town two weeks ago, when hundreds of residents took to the streets, vandalising property and setting the municipal building alight.

The list of demands residents from an informal settlement in Swellendam have made includes lowering electricity tariffs and giving pensioners free units.

African National Congress member of the provincial legislature Khalid Sayed said the party was supporting “the plight of the people”.

“We stood hand-in-hand with the protestors. Our councillors have been taking up the issue around the lack of implementation of the indigent policy and will continue to do so.”

Mayor Du Rand said he has listened to the residents’ gripes and would respond to their concerns on Monday.

“We will discuss that on Monday with the authors of the memorandum and give our response and obviously discuss the document as well as a verbal indication in the venue on Monday.”

The mayor said an investigation into possible political interference related to the burning of the municipal building is underway.