Residents in parts of CT advised to boil water before use following poor quality results

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has advised residents in parts of the metro to boil their water before use and to wash raw fruits and vegetables before consumption.

The metro said routine tests and sampling have revealed poor water quality, not compliant with national water quality standards.

The city said it will continue sampling the water to establish the cause of the problem.

The affected areas have been isolated to parts of the deep south – including Simon’s Town, Noordhoek, Fish Hoek, Kommetjie, Ocean View, and surrounds.

The city said the pipelines are being disinfected while the situation is closely monitored.

For residents who can’t boil their water, officials advise pouring one teaspoon of unperfumed household bleach into 20 to 15 litres of water, and leaving it to stand for at least two hours before using it.