Residents in the south advised to store enough water ahead of leak repair this weekend

Share this article

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will be doing urgent repairs on its 915mm diameter bulk reticulation water main in the Southern area of Cape Town on Saturday, 5 November 2022 from 12:00 until Sunday 6 November 2022 at 16:00. During this period, the affected areas will likely experience no water

The urgent repairs work will result in a water supply disruption to these areas below, and they will likely experience no water during this period.

Areas to be affected include:

Pelican Park, Eagle Park, New Horizon, Peacock Close, Pelican Heights, Strandfontein, San Remo, Bay View, Phumlani, Zeekoevlei, Grassy Park, Lotus River, Schaapkraal, Ottery, Wetton, Knole Park, Retreat, Heathfield, Steenberg, Elfindale, Marina Da Gama, Lavender Hill, Seawinds, Vrygrond, Parkwood Estate, Fairways, Southfield, Plumstead, Wynberg, Muizenberg, Lakeside and Diep River.

The locations of tankers and standpipes will be communicated on Friday 4 November via the City Alerts Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/CityofCTAlerts

What residents need to know about larger-scale planned water supply disruptions:

Careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply.

All sites where water and sanitation repairs and upgrades are conducted are deemed to be construction sites and are off-limits to members of the public.

Sometimes the maintenance work can be more complex than anticipated, resulting in it taking longer.

For a short period, after the supply has been restored, the water may be discoloured or look milky. This is because of trapped air in the pipes. If left to stand in a glass, the appearance will become clear, like normal.

For updates on the maintenance work and location of tankers, follow @CityofCTAlerts on Twitter https://twitter.com/CityofCTAlerts

Photo and source CoCT