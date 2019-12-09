Residents outraged by toxic state of Milnerton Lagoon

Share this article

















The state of the Milnerton Lagoon has been a contentious topic and residents have felt their pleas to combat the pollution have fallen on deaf ears and have alleged that the City of Cape Town has failed to do anything about the toxic levels of pollution found in the lagoon.

In November this year, residents were complaining about the colour and smell of the water. One resident wrote to CapeTalk and said that the water “is putrid, black and smelly.”

The Milnerton Central Residents Association (MCRA) have been active in garnering local government buy-in.

In a Facebook post, MCRA said: “We will in conjunction with OUTA – Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse continue to ensure we hold the city officials accountable over the extremely toxic quality of the water. Blaming residents for their actions, blocked storm waters drains and all the other issues Alderman Xanthea Limberg raises, gives one the impression that City of Cape Town is the victim here. Since 2011, the City has known they need to allocate budget to the problem. And year after year, the budget has not been allocated. The passing of plans, against the wishes off their own water and sanitation department, the lack of action in the informal settlements and the densification at any cost modus operandi is killing our environment. The National Environmental Management Act allows for the prosecution of managers and individuals who knowingly allow pollution and degradation of the environment to take place. The City of Cape Town and its employees, must know that if they continue to ignore the facts being presented to them, they will be held accountable. As a City and personally.”

A group of residents, along with help from OUTA, will soon be discussing the issue of the lagoon with the City of Cape Town. OUTA will be helping the group with legal analysis and inputs as well as in the engagement process with the City, “and ultimately from a legal perspective if the City will not budge.”

MCRA is requesting any financial support that can be contributed to the manpower behind resolving this issue, be made here.

The lagoon flows into the ocean near the Lagoon Beach Hotel. The lagoon is not only a hazardous health risk for humans but also poses a major threat to the surrounding marine life and ecosystems.

Image: Jean Tresfon

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

