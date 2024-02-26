Residents urged to combat illegal dumping

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In the wake of persistent illegal dumping incidents, the city is urging residents to report perpetrators engaging in this harmful activity, which poses significant health hazards to the broader community.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, addressed the issue during an interview with VOC Breakfast on Monday, stressing the gravity of the matter.

Twigg emphasized, “The matter of illegal dumping is always the city’s problem; there is no way we can shift the blame to the community. However, the problem also starts when community members have their bins filled and they get someone just to clean it out. That is normally where the problem starts by one person just taking the bin and dumping it on the corner or in the park, and then it becomes a hotspot and creates a dumping site.”

He asserted the City’s responsibility to ensure regular cleanup operations and to maintain clear bins to discourage illegal dumping.

“We encourage people to put their bins out on bin days. We encourage people to call in when they have missed the garbage truck,” Twigg emphasized, “as if the truck is still in the area, the city can make arrangements for the truck to circle back.”

To combat illegal dumping, the city provides drop-off sites where residents can dispose of additional waste. Twigg highlighted the availability of resources for residents to inquire about drop-off centre locations through phone calls or emails.

Additionally, the city dispatches cleanup teams to affected areas and encourages community-driven cleanup initiatives.

“When community members do clean-ups, we encourage them to communicate that with their Ward councillors so that we can arrange for the bags to be issued to people and also for the collection of the bags if they’ve completed their cleanup drive,” Twigg urged.

As illegal dumping persists, the city underscores the importance of collective action and community engagement in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Photo: Pixabay