By Kouthar Sambo

The Resistance Movement Hamas, has condemned the allegations by European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell.

This comes after Borell alleged that Hamas was using hospitals and civilians as human shields.

“This is nothing more than a bid to deny the facts and provide European cover for the Israeli occupation to commit more crimes against children and defenseless civilians,” clarified Hamas in a statement.

Hamas further added that they “strongly reject” these unverified claims and that these allegations serve as an attempt by Borrell to distort the facts by pushing a false narrative.

“We consider these remarks an EU cover for the Zionist occupation to commit more massacres against children and defenseless civilians, and we call on Borrell to immediately retract his shameful and inhumane comments,” asserted Hamas.

These serious statements ignore all the footage, testimonies, facts, and international reports, explained Hamas, which confirm the truth that the Israeli army has willfully murdered more than 11 000 people thus far.

“Civilians are being targeted, including those in their homes and at shelter centers, schools, and internationally protected hospitals, with the aim of terrorizing and forcibly displacing them from their lands, in a genocidal crime broadcast live in front of global media,” added Hamas.

Photo: X/@QudsNen