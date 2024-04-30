Respiratory syncytial virus: a seasonal challenge

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Department of Health has announced that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently at its peak circulation in the country, while influenza virus infections are starting to increase as the winter season approaches.

Health department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, reassured the public that there is no need for concern or panic, as this is an annual occurrence. “When the country is preparing to enter the flu season, we always urge people to take precautionary measures to prevent severe health complications,” said Mohale.

Mohale explained that RSV is a type of flu that is more severe than the normal flu. The symptoms of RSV include fever, pain, runny nose, headaches, and difficulty in breathing, as well as serious body pains. He added that it can be challenging for people to differentiate between COVID-19 and RSV, emphasizing the importance of preventative measures.

To combat the spread of respiratory infections, the Health Department is encouraging the public to get vaccinated against the flu, which is available free of charge at all public health facilities. Mohale stressed that while COVID-19 is still present in the country, the current strain or variant is less transmissible and less severe. However, he advised that the public should be more concerned about the flu virus, particularly for those with underlying conditions such as TB, HIV, heart disease, and lung disease, as well as pregnant mothers and young children.

Update on appointing Healthcare workers

In a positive development, the Department of Health has announced the appointment of 2,200 medical doctors around the country. Mohale stated that there are ongoing advertisements for additional applicants to be absorbed into the healthcare workforce, including nurses and pharmacists, across all provinces. “When we recruit, we recruit across all health professional categories,” stated Mohale.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay