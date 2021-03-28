Restaurants appeal to governement to remain open to trade during Easter weekend

Share this article

















As potential tighter restrictions ahead of the upcoming Easter weekend loom, the restaurant industry said its spaces should remain open to trade.

This comes as South Africa tries to delay the arrival of the looming third COVID-19 wave.

Tighter lockdown restrictions over the last year have resulted in many restaurants crumbling under financial pressure.

The Restaurant Association of SA’s Wendy Alberts said: “We are advocating for a fair and viable proposition of being able to trade. We are going to adhere to regulations, it is our responsibility but we are also going to advocate to continue operating.”