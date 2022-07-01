Restoration of Stegman road cemetery takes shape

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Alhamdullilah!

The restoration of the Stegman road Maqbara is well underway. According Moslem Community Claremont Trustee, Nazeem Jamie, the design & layout has been finalized. Pathways have been marked out with 80% of curbing finalized. Subsequently, the irrigation pipelines have been installed to ensure water supply to each designated block which will allow borehole water to be available along the pathways throughout the maqbara.

Furthermore, the next phase will entail brick paving of pathways to ensure accessibility of people and wheelchairs. Flora and fauna have been shifted to the boundary walls of the maqbara. Each block will now be cleared of all unnecessary rubble and will be leveled accordingly.

However, Funding efforts will continue to ensure the work continues. To donate to this worthy cause:

Executive Member & Project Manager, Br Zahied Banderker can be contacted 082 676-5004.

VOC