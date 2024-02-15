Retreat Quran School seeks support to improve learning environment

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Cape Quran Academia, located in Retreat, is reaching out for assistance to provide a better learning environment for its learners. Despite facing numerous challenges, teachers are enthusiastic about education and providing a space where learners can excel both academically and in their religious studies.

Established in 2017 as an NPO Quran school, the school offers a comprehensive integrated Quran and Academic Programme from Grade 0 to 5.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Shaykh Shamiel Benjamin, who teaches Grade 3–7 at the school, said the aim is to combine academic and Islamic studies so that learners do not have to attend afternoon madrassah separately.

The school currently has 51 learners, supported by six permanent staff members and one part-time staff member. However, due to financial constraints, the staff receives only a small stipend instead of a full salary.

While parents are required to pay school fees, Shaykh Benjamin said that most parents are unable to pay the full school fees, and some are unable to pay at all.

“Our biggest challenge is not having electricity, then also a huge water bill that we need to cover, and our monthly rent.”

Benjamin stressed that the school’s lack of electricity for the past two years and the burden of the water bill are major challenges. He said that teachers sometimes bring their own gas stoves to the school.

Additionally, financial limitations prevent the school from organizing excursions, as the transportation is too expensive.

“We are appealing to the public for any assistance, big or small, whether it be monetary donations or learning materials. It would be much appreciated.”

To cover their monthly rent of approximately R6,000 and other expenses, Cape Quran Academia has initiated a sponsorship programme where the public can sponsor a student for R100 per month.

Those interested in supporting the school can contact them at 060 9719821 or email contact@capequranacademia.co.za for more information on how to assist.

