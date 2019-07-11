Reward offered for illegal puppy seller

Share this article

















Residents in Hout Bay are taking a stand against a man who has allegedly been selling sick puppies to unsuspecting customers at a popular market in Hout Bay.

The man, known as “Neville from Hangberg”, has been seen illegally selling sickly and emaciated puppies at the Bay Harbour Market among other areas.

Many are concerned not only about the welfare of the puppies themselves but also the dangers of buyers or their animals at home being exposed to possible diseases that the puppies may have. This is especially a concern during the season in which distemper flares up across the province.

Community members are offering a reward to anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Neville, his female accomplice or the source of the puppies which are being sold.

Yesterday evening in the parking place by Woodcutters Arms, Neville was reportedly confronted while attempting to sell another puppy and ran away with his accomplice.

Neville has also been connected with a number of sick dogs that were also delivered to shelters in Hout Bay.

Locals have reported him to the Domestic Animal Rescue Group as well as a number of shelters in the area.

Anyone with any information regarding this man is asked to call 082 928 6880. A R1 000 reward is claimable for any valuable information.

Source: Cape Town etc

