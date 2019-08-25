Reward offered for ‘persons of interest’ after multi-million rand Sandton heist

Share this article

















Have you seen these people?

A private investigator is searching for these four “persons of interest” in connection with a multi-million rand heist in Sandton, with a reward being offered for information on their whereabouts.

Three people- two men and a woman – robbed upmarket jewellery store House of Ameera in Nelson Mandela Square of an undisclosed amount of cash and expensive jewellery worth about R8m.

According to police, the suspects posed as customers before producing a gun and robbing the business.

Private investigator Heinrich Viljoen on Sunday said two men and two women were identified from CCTV footage and could assist with investigations.

He said watches and diamonds worth millions were stolen in the “well-planned and executed” robbery.

“The persons of interests could be around the Johannesburg and/or Cape Town areas. We will pay a reward for positive information,” Viljoen said.

Phone him on 074 891 8948.

Source: News24

Share this article

















Comments

comments