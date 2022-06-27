Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Reward on offer after Tulbagh shooting claims four lives

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
A R100 000 reward is on offer for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction suspects behind a fatal shooting in Cape Town’s Tulbagh. Western Cape police initiated a 72-hour activation plan after the bodies of four men, aged between 30 and 37, were discovered with gunshot wounds at a residence in Jooste Street on Saturday.

Spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the shooting occurred at around 9pm, where unknown suspects opened fire on six males and three females who were socialising.

A fifth person was also hospitalized.

“Brig Makhaya Mkabile on 082 222 6744 and Lt-Col Bonginkosi Libaya on 082 411 2042 are standing by to take your call. It is your choice to remain anonymous,” said Traut.

VOC


