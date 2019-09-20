Richards Bay school closed following confirmed swine flu case

Share this article

















The Richards Bay Primary School, on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, has been forced to shut down following a confirmed case of swine flu.

A learner from the school is being treated for swine flu in hospital and remains in a stable condition. KwaZulu-Natal Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says the school has taken precautionary measures.

“We take any reports of this nature very seriously that pertains to any disease that is contagious, that’s why we are happy in the manner in which the school handled the matter by immediately notifying the parents and closing the school for a short period. We are working together with the Department of Health because there are protocols of how to go about handling matters of this nature where there is an outbreak of such a disease.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

