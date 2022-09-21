Rise in whooping cough cases, mostly affecting Western Cape children

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is increasing in SA after a lull during lockdown, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

From the beginning of the year to September 15, the NICD said 147 pertussis cases were notified.

A steady increase in cases reported was noted since May — with a sharp rise from July (23 cases) through August (33) and September (53).