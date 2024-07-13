Rishq: ‘Netanyahu stalling ceasefire agreement’

Share this article

Hamas political bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq remarked that the occupation government Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is stalling and procrastinating and looking for something to disrupt the ceasefire agreement in Gaza to hinder the prisoner exchange deal.

Al-Rishq pointed out in a press statement on Friday: “Netanyahu’s frantic attempts to add new demands that were not mentioned in any previous proposal presented to the mediators confirm that he is still dragging his feet, procrastinating and looking for something that will disrupt the agreement.”

Israeli media reported, citing security sources, that Netanyahu added demands to the truce and prisoner exchange agreement that would complicate or impede negotiations.

Sources familiar with the talks were quoted as saying: “In its response to the mediators on 27 May, Israel abandoned its initial demand to maintain control over what it calls the Netzarim corridor, which currently divides the Gaza Strip into two parts and prevents the return of armed fighters to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has continued its attacks against the Gaza Strip, with US and European support, as its planes bomb hospitals, buildings and Palestinian civilian homes, preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

Its attacks have killed 38,345 martyrs and injured 88,295 others, according to United Nations data.

Photo and source: Middle East Monitor