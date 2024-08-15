Rising electricity prices are causes a further divide between wealthy and underprivileged

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Rising electricity prices are exacerbating, causing a further divide between wealthy and underprivileged areas, making the gap too broad to bridge.

This comes after a 60% increase in costs in Johannesburg has impacted residents, particularly in poorer areas. However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayors in Cape Town said they are ready to challenge the 40% hike in costs with the National Energy Regulator South Africa (NERSA).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, an economist Ulrich Joubert said that many poorer households get electricity free of charge.

“Many townships have unofficial electricity lines where people just tap and as a result, there are many cases of children being electrified,” explained Joubert.

Photo: Pixabay

