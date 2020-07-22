Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni passes on

Share this article

















The last surviving Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni has passed on, at the age of 95. Mlangeni, who turned 95 on 6 June, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday, 14 July, following an abdominal complaint. Mlangeni who spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Treason Trial in 1964.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe – the highest honour by the African National Congress for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 – and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the Mlangeni Family as well as the friends, comrades and associates of the struggle hero countrywide and internationally.

“The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands,” said Ramaphosa.

“Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment – even at his very advanced age – to a better life for all South Africans. Bab’ Mlangeni’s dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person and throughout his long life he remained a beacon of ethical leadership and care for humanity in our own country and around the globe.”

“With his passing as the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Bab’ Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct during our democratic dispensation.

Ramaphosa described him as a champion and exemplar of the values South Africa needs to build dignity and opportunity for all.

“My thoughts are with the Mlangeni Family today and with all who have had the blessing of meeting and being touched by Bab’ Mlangeni’s passion for achieving a better society as well as his passion for a life that is well-rounded, adventurous, healthy and embracing of people from all walks of life.”

