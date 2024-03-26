Road Safety Campaign launched in the Western Cape

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has officially launched its Easter road safety campaign for 2024, aiming to ensure safe travels for all residents and visitors during the bustling holiday season. Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, provided insights into the campaign during an interview on Ramadan AM, Tuesday.

“Our road safety plans this Easter holidays, which includes the school holidays, look at the lessons learned in our December festive season too how we can do things differently and enhance our efforts, to prevent traffic crashes and fatalities,” Mackenzie stated.

He emphasized targeting pedestrian safety, driver and vehicle fitness, speeding, drunk driving, passenger overload, fatigue, and unroadworthy vehicles. Additionally, the systematic testing of buses, trucks, and light motor vehicles, including bakkies, is prioritized.

“We are also offering free vehicle testing,” Mackenzie further announced, urging the public to utilize this service before embarking on long journeys for the school holidays or Easter.

The safety checks will be conducted across the province, including at Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell, the Drakestein Municipal Traffic office, and various WCG airport vehicle testing centres. Mackenzie provided contact information for individuals seeking details on the free safety checks, highlighting the toll-free number and website for reference.

“We are doing the free safety checks not to catch anyone out but to reduce the crashes on our roads,” emphasized Mackenzie.

According to statistics from Arrive Alive, between December 1, 2023, and January 11, 2024, there were 164 traffic fatalities in the Western Cape, compared to 131 fatalities in the previous year.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen an increase in the number of crashes. People are just not helping us to take road safety seriously,” lamented Mackenzie, urging compliance with speed limits to safeguard not only oneself but also passengers, especially children.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay