Robben Island Kramat “Remembered as a Symbol of Struggle and Faith”

On February 26, 2023, hundreds of South Africans from all over gathered at the Nelson Mandela Gateway (V & A Waterfront) in Cape Town to board boats and travel to Robben Island, where the Cape Mazaar Society and Cape Urs Committee hosted the annual Urs of Sayed Abdurahman Motura (RA).

Visitors were eager to board the boats from as early as 5:30am, the Urs celebrations began early in the morning with tremendous enthusiasm and gaiety. People from all different religious and caste backgrounds visit this location all year long as a tourist destination because it is a symbol of harmony. This meeting was unique since it was more spiritual and educational than touristy. An estimated 400+ attendees, mostly from outside the country but also from Durban, Johannesburg, Ladysmith, Pretoria, and other locations, attended the event.

As part of Urs celebrations this year, hundreds of devotees paid homage and offered special duas during the urs celebrations, there were many guests who were present including leading ulama from the Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB), Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and Sunni Ulama Council Cape (SUCC).

The Dua at the Kramat marked the official opening to the event where the dua was led by Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee (Deputy President of the Sunni Ulama Council) and Shaykh Riaad Fataar (2nd Deputy of the MJC).

During the informative and educational Keynote address the 2nd Deputy President of MJC Shaykh Riaad Fataar said: “We must work hard to reach the Awliya (Saint), the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamah believes in Karamat, we affirm Karamat, when a person who rejects karamat, then in our deen it is considered rudeness and disgust. We choose the middle way and accept whatever Allah allows, that comes from them in extraordinary things”.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Ulama Board executive member Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan also supports the address of the MJC Deputy President, Shaykh Ridhwaan further adds “the deep rooted celebrations of Islam must not stop due to unfounded claims by extremists minorities, we should remember the Kramat on Robben Island, is a symbol of the struggle for the establishment of Islam, it is our responsibility and duty to continue educating people about these Kramats and saints that lie buried around the Cape.”

A skillful ceremonial demonstration of mastery known as “Ratieb” was led by Khalifa Ebrahim and was conducted, using bayonet routines, drums, dance, and rhythms, praising Allah and His Messenger PBUH.

Many guests recited praises of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the event, The day concluded with a scrumptious Lunch followed by Qawalli led by Abdul Kader Qawaals.

Yusuf Khan Dalwai, PRO of Cape Mazaar Society shares his special thanks “We are pleased to Mark the 41st Annual Urs of Shaykh Abdur Rahaman Motura on Robben Island, we are happy with the success and turnout of 400+ people at today’s event and we thank all our participants and attendees. We are particularly grateful to the Robben Island Museum Team for annually allowing us the opportunity to host this gathering; RIM is responsible for providing such great hospitality to our guests.”

Source: Sayed Ridhwaan