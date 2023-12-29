Robbery at Grassy Park Islamic Centre leaves community in Distress

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Cape Town Islamic Education Centre (CTIEC) situated within the same property grounds as Masdijul Kareem in Grassy Park has been ransacked by criminals where valuable items worth close to R100,000 have been stolen.

Speaking on VOC’s Holiday Shift show on Thursday, Principal of the CTIEC Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“We have been burgled and robbed of about R98,000 worth of equipment and various items.”



Moulana Sayed said they arrived shortly after 10am and noticed the damaged doors and the mosque ransacked.

“We looked at the footage and saw the suspect enter the property at about 1.30am that morning,” he added.

He explained after several failed attempts, the suspect then entered through an aluminium window and accessed the media room.

“On the footage is shows that the suspect stole a camera, two laptops, camera lenses and a hard drive.”

Moulana Sayed expressed the critical setback this loss posed to the center’s media-based operations.

“Not only did we lose this equipment but also the priceless content, images and documents that were on those hard drives.”

Seeking public assistance, Moulana Sayed urged individuals to support them in recovering the stolen items, emphasizing the greater need for the equipment than the monetary value.

“It is a lot of money but more than the money, we are just asking if we can get those items back.” “We are appealing to anyone to open their hearts and dig deep into their pockets and see if they can assist us.”

Those willing to assist are encouraged to contact Moulana Sayed via phone at 0828332036 or email at info@CTIEC.co.za.

Meanwhile, the Grassy Park police are appealing and calling on the community to assist them in apprehending the perpetrators in the burglary incident at the CTIEC.

Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said they are currently investigating the incident, however at this stage they have no leads or suspects.

“Although we received video footage, it is not of very good quality.”

Laing further acknowledged the surge in burglaries affecting churches and mosques in the area since January.

“From the start of the year we’ve had 12 break-ins at both churches and Masjids in the Grassy Park area.”

He stressed, “It’s so sad because the same people who are committing these crimes are the ones who are benefitting from these establishments.”

“The drug problem is getting much worse in our community, and they do not care where they break in as long as they can get money for their next fix.”

Colonel Laing urged anyone with information to contact him directly at 082 469 3016 to support the ongoing investigation and enhance security measures in the Grassy Park area.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile