Rock Lobster limit set at 837 tons in West Coast- WC Dept

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment has sought to clarify the reduction in the total allowable catch for the West Coast Rock Lobster this year. It has set the figure at 837 tons for the 2020/21 fishing season.

Department spokesperson Zolile Nqayi says they have taken into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry and the highly depleted stocks of rock lobster.

Nqayi says a meaningful reduction in the allowable catch is necessary to rebuild numbers from their current levels.

Source: SABC