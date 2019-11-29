Rock thrown at car kills Paarl teacher

Share this article

















A woman has died after her car was hit with a big rock in the early hours of Thursday morning on the N1. Michele Pietersen, a former teacher at Secondary School New Orleans in Paarl and her husband, Anton were on their way back home from Cape Town when the incident took place.

This is such a sad day for us as a New Orleans family to inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, colleague and… Posted by New Orleans Secondary School on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

Paarl Post reported that the accident occurred close to Simonsvlei on the N1 around 2am on Thursday morning. Someone reportedly threw a large rock at their car. Her husband told Netwerk24 that the rock went directly at her and she was killed almost immediately.

“It is such a tragic and unnecessary violent act,” the school said on their Facebook page. No arrests have been made yet.

Picture: Facebook/Secondary School New Orleans

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

