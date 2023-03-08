Rohingya refugees were impacted by a horrific fire, leaving thousands displaced

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Almost 16,000 Rohingya refugees were impacted by the horrific fire that raced through Camp 11 on Sunday, March 5. The camp is situated in Cox’s Bazar, a city in Southeast Bangladesh that is home to more than a million Rohingya refugees.

The majority of these people fled their native Myanmar in early 2017 as a result of a harsh military campaign. The Inter Sector Coordination Committee reports that 2,805 shelters and 155 structures, including mosques, hospitals, and educational establishments, have been destroyed or damaged.

South Africa’s humanitarian and development organization, Islamic Relief, is assisting in the rehabilitation process, responding swiftly in repairing the camp’s shelters and water and sanitation systems.

Furthermore, additional urgent needs include cleaning the area of trash, setting up temporary locations to distribute food, supplies, and other relief, and deploying water storage bladders to provide drinking water.

Photo: Pexels