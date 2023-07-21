‘Rolling blackouts place medical infrastructure under strain’

Share this article

Head of the Western Cape Health Department, Keith Cloete says rolling blackouts have taken a toll on the morale of healthcare workers and have placed medical infrastructure under strain.

He was speaking during a virtual briefing hosted by Premier Alan Winde.

Cloete has outlined intervention plans, including back-up power, measuring of energy consumption and reducing demand.

“We use uninterrupted power supply in life support, ICU’s, operating theatres and on our ICT equipment. The backup power, we have a sophisticated system. We have two maintenance contracts in place and the breakdown of this are logged in the emergency portal. We started this beginning of June and we have had 53 breakdowns that have been reported to this,” Cloete elaborates.

Source: SABC News