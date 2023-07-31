Russia to continue engagements with BRICS for Ukraine crisis resolution

Share this article

Russia says it will continue dialogue with China, Brazil and African partners on prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement follows a Russia-African Summit last week at which some African leaders sought to persuade President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who attended the summit, said South Africa appreciated Putin’s support for the BRICS summit to be held in the country next month.

Both leaders agreed that Putin would attend virtually after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa says he’s looking forward to a successful summit.

Source: SABC News