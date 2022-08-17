  • Ukrainian officials have cheered apparent attacks on military bases in Russian-annexed Crimea and warned civilians to stay away from potential targets, shortly after Moscow on Tuesday said the explosions were the “result of sabotage”.

  • Russian-installed officials have accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is located, according to Interfax news agency, with Ukraine accusing Russia of shelling the city of Nikopol across the Dnieper river

Two civilians killed and seven wounded in shelling: Donetsk governor

Two civilians have been killed and seven wounded in shelling by Russian forces in the last 24 hours in the Donetsk region, according to governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The deaths were reported in Adiivka and in Zaitseve.

The Washington, DC-based Institute for the Study of War has said Russia has launched offensive operations around Bakhmut, southwest of Avdiivka, and southwest of Donetsk City, in the Donetsk region in recent days.

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 175