Two civilians have been killed and seven wounded in shelling by Russian forces in the last 24 hours in the Donetsk region, according to governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The deaths were reported in Adiivka and in Zaitseve.

The Washington, DC-based Institute for the Study of War has said Russia has launched offensive operations around Bakhmut, southwest of Avdiivka, and southwest of Donetsk City, in the Donetsk region in recent days.

