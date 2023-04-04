Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to impact SA farmers

Share this article

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza says farmers are feeling the brunt of high fertilizer prices because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, devastating both the agricultural and industrial sectors of the country.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major producers of fertilizers.

Didiza has been at Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, handing over fertilizers to emerging sugarcane and subsistence farmers.

“So the small-scale sugar farmers approached the department last year if we can support them with fertilizer in order for them to continue with the production of sugar but also we have got two initiatives, we are also supporting household gardens to assist and encourage people to provide food for themselves.

Didiza added: “We know that there is a challenge of unemployment but also food insecurity in certain areas with the rising cost of food and fuel.”

Source: SABC News