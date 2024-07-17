Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame stands to be re-elected for a fourth term in office, securing more than 99% of the votes, based on reports from electoral authorities.

This comes as Kagame served for three decades unopposed while the courts banned his most prominent critics.

Despite allegations that the Rwandan Government is arming M23 Rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and that the president is repressing the opposition, Rwandans remain fond of the president as he is remembered for keeping the country at peace after the genocide in 1994.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, an analyst in politics on the African continent, Dr. Samuel Igba, said if Kagame did a good job over the years, then there is no reason to change government.

“Governance is about the idea of what democracy is, depending on the country. Do not focus too much on liberal democracy, but focus on a democracy that works for Rwanda.” “We cannot box countries into a specific ideal of democracy. If Kageme has kept the country together since 1994, why should eyebrows be raised about his reelection?” maintained Igba.

According to Igba, the country and its economy have been doing well. He added that unlike the United States (US) and part of Europe which practices liberal democracy, Rwanda aligns with a hierarchical democracy where popularly elected leaders make decisions.

Igba advised rather the devil you know than the devil you do not know.

“We do not know what Rwandans would get and what could happen if Kagame is no longer president.”

