SA approaching 300 000 COVID19 cases

The Health Department has announced that the number of COVID-19 infections in South Africa has risen to 298,292, an increase 10,496 from the previous day. The number of deaths has also increased by 174 bringing the total to 4,346

Gauteng has the most infections with 107,070 followed by Western Cape at 80,199, Eastern Cape at 53,959, KwaZulu-Natal 30,587, Free State 5,973, North West 10,784, Mpumalanga 4,576, Limpopo 3,458, Northern Cape 1,579 and unallocated infections 107.

The total number of recoveries to date is 146,279, which translates to a recovery rate of 49,0%.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 2,232,738 this is an increase of 38,114 which were done in the last 24 hours.

