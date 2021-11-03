SA awaiting landmark 2021 municipal government elections

Share this article

















South Africans are waiting on tenterhooks for the results of the 2021 Municipal Government Elections. By last afternoon, the ANC was in the clear majority, followed by the DA and EFF. The leading party however faced heavy blows in several municipalities, with analysts predicting that coalition governments could lead to policy reform in the country.

At around 7pm, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) reported around 84 percent of votes being accounted for. During a briefing on Wednesday, officials explained that auditing and scanning formed an important part of the process, where over 97 per cent of results were already in the system awaiting further processing.

Closer to home, despite facing a slight decline, the DA had obtained an outright majority ahead of the ANC and Good parties in the Western Cape. Results were similar locally, where the Cape Coloured Congress, EFF and African Christian Democratic Party battled for next best in the hotly contested City of Cape Town.

Political parties in the province were also vocal about several issues faced by voters on Monday. This includes being turned away from stations they were registered to vote at, centres refusing to open second lines, system errors forcing manual capturing and the IEC not effectively communicating with the public. Minority parties also disrupted the IEC’s final briefing this afternoon, where a vocal Democratic Independent party president and outgoing City Councillor Anwar Adams was among those saying the election was rigged.

Provincial head Michael Hendrickse said he is hopeful that auditing and scanning will be completed by this evening, further thanking voters for their dedication.

Critics say that youth voter hesitancy does not stem from being uneducated, but rather a lack of confidence in political structure. Among others, the country faces rising youth and general unemployment, unrelenting crime, incessant corruption, poorly managed SOE’s, a lack of basic service delivery and heightened cost of living. Despite this, many South Africans however hold a hopeful social media presence, as calls for reform, upliftment and collective progression continue on a daily basis.

The national IEC meanwhile says 90 percent of those who participated in a survey by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), felt that the election was free and fair. The election has however been marred by a historically low voter turnout, technical issues and allegations of voter fraud.

VOC