SA batsman suspended due to anti-doping rule violation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Western Province, Cobras and SA batsman Zubayr Hamza due to an anti-doping rule violation. Hamza will have to cease all cricket-related activities for nine months, after an out-of-competition sample provided in January this year positively identified the prohibited substance Furosemide. All his individual performances between 17 January and 22 March 2022 have also been disqualified.

“I wish to thank the ICC for the professional manner in which they managed this process.  I have never intentionally taken a prohibited substance and I am relieved that the ICC determination confirms this fact.  The past few months have been difficult for me on a personal and professional level, and I have learnt lessons that I will share with my fellow players. I would like to thank Cricket South Africa and Western Province for their support during this time.  I would also like to thank my attorney, Barend Kellerman, for his expertise in navigating this process, and SACA for their comprehensive support during what has been a difficult time for me.” said Hamza.


