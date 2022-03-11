Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA beat Pakistan at the ICC CWC

South Africa’s women scored a thrilling six-run victory over Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World Cup game in New Zealand to hold on to their unbeaten record.

The Proteas posted 223 for nine in their 50 overs thanks to 75 by opener Laura Wolvaardt and 62 by Captain Suné Luus. Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima took three wickets each.

South Africa then dismissed Pakistan for 217 with a run-out off the penultimate ball. Shabmin Ismail took three wickets to claim the player of the match award while Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka took two wickets each.

South Africa’s next game is against defending champions England on Monday.

Photo: sourced (Twitter – @OfficialCSA)


