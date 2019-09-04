Voice of the Cape

SA businesses targeted in Nigeria

JOHANNESBURG – Nigerian protesters have taken to the streets of Lagos after violence against foreign nationals in South Africa.

Protesters targeted South African franchises such as Shoprite but were unable to gain access to the building.

One body was seen lying on the ground during the attack.

The violence comes after five deaths in Johannesburg, where foreign-owned shops were targeted during riots.

South African companies in Nigeria including MTN and Multichoice have expressed concern over the situation.

Nigeria’s government is sending a special envoy to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the matter.

(Source: eNCA)

