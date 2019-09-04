SA businesses targeted in Nigeria

Share this article

















JOHANNESBURG – Nigerian protesters have taken to the streets of Lagos after violence against foreign nationals in South Africa.

Protesters targeted South African franchises such as Shoprite but were unable to gain access to the building.

One body was seen lying on the ground during the attack.

Nigerian protesters have taken to the streets of Lagos after violence against foreign nationals in South Africa. #FirstTake #XenophobicAttack Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/8gV1e9Uhoj — eNCA (@eNCA) September 4, 2019

The violence comes after five deaths in Johannesburg, where foreign-owned shops were targeted during riots. South African companies in Nigeria including MTN and Multichoice have expressed concern over the situation. Nigeria’s government is sending a special envoy to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the matter.

(Source: eNCA)

