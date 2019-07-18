SA celebrates Mandela Day

Share this article

















The Nelson Mandela Foundation says on this year’s International Mandela Day, its focus is on seeking ways of addressing what it terms inter-generational poverty.

Hundreds of activities are expected to take place around the country to mark the day. The foundation will celebrate the 10th International Mandela day in Germiston, on the East Rand.

Over the past decade, the foundation has played a myriad of roles for Mandela Day, as a facilitator, event coordinator, communicator, brand ambassador, project manager and implementer. The day is an annual international day in honour of Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on 18 July, Mandela’s birthday.

The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010.

The year 2019 marks a decade of global solidarity and support for the initiative. This presents a good reason for both reflection and re-commitment as we review the initiative and assess its impact.

This year the foundation is working with the City of Ekurhuleni to support four local causes that represent our focus areas – shelter, education, food and nutrition and active citizenship.

Events at the main venue of activities will take place at the Germiston Civic Centre. These will include a press briefing and a dialogue titled “Unpacking the Next Chapter of Mandela Day” at 9am.

The day will also include a moment to honour senior citizens and tracking Madiba’s footprints in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Meanwhile, over the weekend the foundation in partnership with the Imbumba Foundation sent off the 2019 Trek4Mandela Expedition team at OR Tambo International Airport. The expedition team aims to summit mount Kilimanjaro to celebrate Mandela Day.

[Source: SABC News]

