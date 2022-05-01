Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA celebrates Workers Day

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

South Africa is celebrating Workers’ Day amid record high unemployment rates this year. The day commemorates the advancements made to ensure equality and opportunity in the workplace. Citizens are working to remain optimistic amid a rising cost of living and bleak economic predictions. It is also International Labour Day today, which highlights the rights of workers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address an event in Rustenburg in the North West later today. Speaking at a community engagement in the Eastern Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele also urged government to prioritize reducing the unemployment of young people. Cele criticized young people who claim that unemployment is forcing them into a life of crime.
VOC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.