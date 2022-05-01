SA celebrates Workers Day

LOCAL
South Africa is celebrating Workers’ Day amid record high unemployment rates this year. The day commemorates the advancements made to ensure equality and opportunity in the workplace. Citizens are working to remain optimistic amid a rising cost of living and bleak economic predictions. It is also International Labour Day today, which highlights the rights of workers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address an event in Rustenburg in the North West later today. Speaking at a community engagement in the Eastern Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele also urged government to prioritize reducing the unemployment of young people. Cele criticized young people who claim that unemployment is forcing them into a life of crime.
VOC