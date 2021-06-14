SA commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day

Share this article

















People living with albinism who face daily discrimination and attacks say they are tired of living in fear.

As the world observes International Albinism Awareness Day, people with albinism in Pampierstad in the Northern Cape are calling for an end to discrimination and violence against them.

This year the day is observed under the theme “Strength beyond all odds”. Myths surrounding albinism have placed the lives of innocent people in danger.

Albinism is simply a genetic condition where a person is born without the usual pigment in their bodies.

Also children living with albinism say they find it hard to adapt in a society that shuns them.

Observing International Albinism Day with Nomasonto Mazibuko:

Tshegofatso Keitsemore who has a child with albinism runs an organisation that supports those with the skin condition. She says she wants her child to live freely like other children.

“My child goes to mainstream schools so that she can feel like others.”

Not only do people with albinism face hate from outside – even in families. Northern Cape Social Development MEC Nontobeko Vilakazi says also fathers in the community run away from their children with albinism.”

Those with albinism say they hope for a day where they would not need to explain the reason for their existence.

They urge communities to stop the ignorance and equip themselves with knowledge on albinism.

Source: SABC