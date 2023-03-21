SA commemorating Human Rights Day during a difficult time: Kodwa

Share this article

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa says the country is commemorating Human Rights Day while enduring several service delivery challenges.

The main Human Rights Day event is taking place in the town of De Aar, in the Northern Cape. The day is commemorated under the theme – Consolidating and Sustaining the human rights culture into the future.

This year marks 63 years since the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre where 69 people were killed by the apartheid police while over 180 of them were injured while protesting against the draconian pass laws.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Kodwa says, “We are commemorating this event in a very difficult time – when there are a lot of issues on the provision of basic services. When we talk about rural development, these are the areas, where there is no local activity. An event such as this brings a lot of local economic activity. We commemorate it at a time when the country is facing difficult moments and times but we must never go back.”

Source: SABC News