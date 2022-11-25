Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA consumers warned against fraudsters on Black Friday

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

As Black Friday specials flood online stores and shopping malls, South Africans are reminded that fraudsters are particularly active during the festive season. CEO Manie van Schalkwyk says the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service has picked up on an increasing number of fake websites advertising non-existant products at low prices.

He warned against trusting lesser-known brands and to google the relevant companies, emphasizing that online purchases should be carried out cautiously. Red flags include no legit phone numbers and addresses, or excessive complaints in the review section.

Meanwhile, in light of tighter budgets and an unpredictable econom, Consumer Expert Moeshfiqua Botha encouraged consumers to only purchase items they may need. Hit the link for more here.

VOC


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.