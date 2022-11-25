SA consumers warned against fraudsters on Black Friday

Share this article

As Black Friday specials flood online stores and shopping malls, South Africans are reminded that fraudsters are particularly active during the festive season. CEO Manie van Schalkwyk says the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service has picked up on an increasing number of fake websites advertising non-existant products at low prices.

He warned against trusting lesser-known brands and to google the relevant companies, emphasizing that online purchases should be carried out cautiously. Red flags include no legit phone numbers and addresses, or excessive complaints in the review section.

Meanwhile, in light of tighter budgets and an unpredictable econom, Consumer Expert Moeshfiqua Botha encouraged consumers to only purchase items they may need. Hit the link for more here.

