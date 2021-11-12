SA could experience fourth COVID-19 wave in December and early January: Health Minister Phaahla

Share this article

















South Africa could experience a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle of next month or in early January. This is according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

Phaahla and a panel of experts were giving an update on how they were dealing with the pandemic on Friday morning.

Update on the progress of government’s COVID-19 response

Over 13-million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

Phaahla says health care workers are being targeted for booster shots to help them to cope with the coming wave. He says they will start with workers first vaccinated in the Sisonke trial.

“In terms of planning our next phase of boosters, we would also want to make it available for other health workers outside the Sesonke trials. We are receiving a lot of enquiries about health workers who were on the Pfizer. The same process we will need to get approval from SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority),” says Phaahla.

The health department recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases and a further 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, representing a 1.1 percent positivity rate. Majority of the new cases came from Gauteng, which accounted for 34-percent of cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 19% of cases.

The Western Cape accounted for 12-percent while the Northern Cape accounted for 11-percent. reported further 17 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 89 452.There are nearly 16 400 active cases in the country while the recovery rate sits at 96.4 percent.

SABC