SA COVID-19 cases now stand at 7808, with 153 deaths reported

South Africa’s coronavirus infection now stands at 7808, just 192 new infections shy of reaching 8 000. An increase of 236 in the last 24-hour-period, while 11 315 tests were done in the same period.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the pandemic with 3 760 followed by Gauteng with 1 720. The death toll has also increased after five new deaths were recorded bringing the total number of deaths to 153.

From the latest data, the Western Cape recorded 2 deaths along with KwaZulu-Natal, while one death was recorded in Limpopo. Despite this, the Health Ministry says it is encouraged by the number of recoveries which stand at 3 153.

