SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 12, with 31 more cases confirmed

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has increased by 31, bringing the number to 1 686. In a statement, the Department of Health has also announced another death of a 57-year-old man from the Western Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal accounts for the most deaths with 7 fatalities followed by the Western Cape with 3. Gauteng and the Free State each have one death from coronavirus.

Gauteng currently has 713 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 462 cases.

Correctional official test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Services says one of its officials at the East London Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape has tested positive for coronavirus.

The department says people who came into contact with the woman are being traced and will be quarantined. Mass screening and testing will take place tomorrow* at the East London Female Correctional Centre.

The National Institute for Communicable Disease will commence with mass screening and testing on Wednesday at East London Female Correctional Centre.

Take necessary precautions

Evangelical preacher Angus Buchan has described people who do not want to be in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 as selfish. Buchan tested positive for the virus after he attended a mass gathering in March, in Bloemfontein, where African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe was also a guest of honour.

Buchan and his wife went into isolation. He says he is in high spirits at home in isolation with his wife Jill, who also tested positive.

He encourages others who test positive to be calm and take all the necessary precautions.

“Since I have had the virus I can identify with many millions of people right around the globe who have got it. God has been really good to me. There have been no symptoms. I just want to encourage all the listeners that they must keep their eyes on Jesus. This terrible plate will pass by and South Africa will continue. And I want to say to the people not to be worried they need to isolate themselves, because that’s what the government requires. I fully support that because it’s a selfish thing if you do not isolate yourself. ”

Vavi’s condition improving

South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who is battling coronavirus, says his condition has improved from Sunday when he was admitted to hospital.

The trade union leader was diagnosed with coronavirus last Thursday. His condition deteriorated over the weekend after he experienced a high fever and had shortness of breath.

Vavi says he will be discharged and recover at home.

“The doctors, after testing, expressed some concerns about the levels of oxygen in my body and there was a clear infection in the lungs. So I went to some treatment overnight and further observation. This morning, they are happy, I’m going home I will be discharged and I will continue to be in isolation.”

