SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%

After weeks of hovering at 89%, South Africa has officially reached the 90% mark for COVID-19 recoveries.

Latest data from the South African Government revealed that 603 721 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%. The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 670 766.

This is among the highest recovery rates in the world. While South Africa is in the 10th spot for the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, it is also in the top 10 for the most recoveries. The country is currently in 7th place globally for the most recoveries, followed by India, the United States, Brazil, Russia, Colombia and Peru. Argentina, Mexico and Chile round out the top 10.

In terms of active cases, South Africa has dropped to 16th place globally.

Gauteng still leads with the most confirmed cases in the country, currently reporting 32.7% of infections. KwaZulu-Natal is in second and the Western Cape third with 17.7% and 16.5% respectively.

There were 22 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 3 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 398.

Source: Cape Town ETC